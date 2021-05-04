Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: SPYV, ACWX, JCI, TROW, IGE, VTWO, VYMI, SLV, EPD, CRWD, DIA, SHOP, XLF, IPO, PINS, ALB, AMAT, AVGO, CSCO, FLGT, LMND, DE, EEM, INTC,
- Added Positions: SPYG, BND, VGIT, VYM, UNH, NEE, PDBC, VTIP, MDYG, VMBS, HYLS, MA, AMZN, KEYS, PYPL, SPLG, GOOGL, TRV, FB, FTNT, RODM, EPAM, FIVE, CRM, VCSH, EQIX, HD, NVDA, ANSS, BLK, GPN, VEU, ADP, CHWY, NET, QYLD, TSLA, WING, XLNX, APH, ADI, CTAS, STZ, COST, DIS, NKE, SBUX, VRT, V, WM, BABA, AMGN, GSIE, ICE, ROKU, GWX, TJX, VGT, WDAY, GOOG, CCI, DLTR, PGX, IVV, JNJ, PEP, PFE, PRAH, PG, SYK, FISV, IJH, IWM, LMT, MCD, MELI, MSFT, RTX, RSG, GLD, VTV, VZ, WMT, AMD, CAT, JPM, LULU, SLYG, SQ, VHT, BRK.B, BA, CMCSA, F, HBAN, SOXX, ORCL, MUNI, IBND, TKR, VOO, VTI, WEC,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, XLP, SHY, AGG, ITOT, IJR, D, MRK, VWO, NEP, EEMV, ABT, MINT, STIP, TT, EMR, ACN, PAYX, IAU, XLY, DTE, VCIT, SPY, XSLV, CMS, BAX, IYW, SHV, PFF, XOM, MMM,
- Sold Out: ETR, ILF, EWJ, IPAC, BX, ECPG, FDX, PRAA, QCOM, SPDW, TWTR, MJ,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 614,257 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 905,507 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 393,781 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 459,506 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.34%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 471,016 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.86%
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 461,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 154,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 115,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $182.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 110,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.151600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 471,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 176,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2002.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 103,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 134,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 502.73%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1287.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
