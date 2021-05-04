Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: SPYV, ACWX, JCI, TROW, IGE, VTWO, VYMI, SLV, EPD, CRWD, DIA, SHOP, XLF, IPO, PINS, ALB, AMAT, AVGO, CSCO, FLGT, LMND, DE, EEM, INTC,

Investment company Executive Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 614,257 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 905,507 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 393,781 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 459,506 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 471,016 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.86%

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 461,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 154,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 115,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $182.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 110,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.151600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 471,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 176,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2002.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 103,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 134,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 502.73%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1287.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.