Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Executive Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Executive Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/executive+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Executive Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 614,257 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 905,507 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 393,781 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 459,506 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.34%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 471,016 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.86%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 461,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 154,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 115,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $182.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 110,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.151600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 471,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 176,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2002.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 103,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 134,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 502.73%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 1287.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Executive Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Executive Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider