Sandy Spring Bank Buys Adobe Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AMETEK Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Olney, MD, based Investment company Sandy Spring Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Zoetis Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AMETEK Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandy Spring Bank. As of 2021Q1, Sandy Spring Bank owns 933 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sandy Spring Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandy+spring+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sandy Spring Bank
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 398,675 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 204,589 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 546,785 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,706 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 478,140 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $171.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $502.615700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 8721.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.38.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.



