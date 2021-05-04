Sandy Spring Bank Buys Adobe Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc, AMETEK Inc

- New Purchases: VNT, LRCX, AGNC, ITM, RPG, SRPT, ASH, BLDP, EAT, CEVA, CNI, CASY, ENS, EXPD, FCEL, GME, HAS, HELE, HUBB, HUN, IBN, IDXX, KBH, KNX, NVR, OSK, PAAS, PENN, PLUG, QDEL, RGEN, RHI, WRK, SEIC, SILC, SON, SPWR, AXON, VIV, TYL, VNO, VMC, WAT, TX, DFS, CIM, AKER, JKS, VUZI, FUBO, APAM, LFT, AMC, MGNI, GPRO, SYF, W, RUN, CLGN, BATRK, BBU, DMTK, KERN, TMDX, FSLY, ATER, SSPK, SDGR, KC, XPEV, HYLN, STPK, FSR, QS, IPOD, DASH, IPOE, IPOF, ABNB, SKLZ, OPEN, YMTX, DNMR, FTCV, ANGL, ARKW, DBC, EBND, EEMV, FM, FREL, GSLC, HYLB, IBND, IPO, PBW, REZ, RUSL, SCHE, SLYV, VIS, VNM, VV,
- Added Positions: ADBE, TMUS, ZTS, IJR, SCHO, AMZN, ADSK, GOOGL, LHX, ICE, MDLZ, ROK, V, FBHS, FTV, JPST, VCSH, EQT, NEE, TT, LMT, CRM, TMO, WMT, TWLO, VEA, VOX, APD, BMY, COP, CMI, DHI, DLR, ETN, LOW, NKE, RDS.A, SBUX, BX, XLB, XLY, KO, COST, GS, ISRG, NVDA, NUE, ORCL, SWK, TSM, VOD, FSLR, KL, TSLA, GM, BAH, VEEV, PYPL, TLRY, MRNA, ARKK, FDN, VGT, VUG, VWO, ASML, ATVI, AMD, ADI, AMAT, AVY, BA, BSX, LNG, CLX, CPRT, XRAY, DD, EXC, FLR, GPC, MTCH, ILMN, IRM, MTB, MGM, MRVL, SPGI, MU, MS, ES, OIIM, PCAR, PPL, PAA, PII, ATCO, TGT, TER, VRTX, WPC, WRI, WY, ZBH, VBIV, DHF, VLT, DSM, CSIQ, BR, GLP, DAL, MELI, BTG, FLDM, AVGO, VRSK, PBA, NXPI, NMFC, MPC, ENPH, PSXP, PAYC, SEDG, TDOC, HPE, SQ, MYSZ, TTD, FLGT, COUP, CRSP, AYX, AM, APPN, OMP, ROKU, ZS, NIO, DELL, PINS, ALC, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, FVRR, FSKR, DKNG, U, CMPS, ARKG, BND, IGSB, EMLP, GDX, HACK, IAU, IJJ, IWD, IWM, IWN, IWS, IYR, IYT, KRE, LQD, MJ, MTUM, QUAL, SCHB, SCHD, SCHV, SCZ, SLV, SPYD, TLT, VB, VDE, VGIT, VOO, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: IUSV, IUSG, SPY, INTC, IVV, T, MDY, DEO, DISCA, AAPL, BRK.B, AME, MCHP, NVS, VZ, QQQ, MO, TFC, BAM, CVX, CL, DHR, D, JNJ, LH, MRK, QCOM, AUB, DIS, ABBV, GOOG, IWB, VNQ, MMM, AFL, AXP, AMT, ADP, BCE, BAC, CVS, COF, CI, CSCO, C, DE, DUK, EL, GIS, INFO, KR, MCO, NSC, NOC, OXY, PEP, PKI, PFE, PG, PWR, SWKS, STT, SYK, SYY, THO, TSCO, VAR, WFC, MNSB, BABA, CARR, OTIS, EFA, GSY, IJK, KBE, MGC, XBI, XLK, XLU, CB, PLD, AAP, ALL, AEP, APH, ARCC, AZN, AZO, BP, BLL, BMO, BAX, BDX, BBY, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CCMP, CPB, CAT, CE, CNC, CERN, FIS, CRL, CME, CHD, CTXS, CMCSA, ED, CCI, DVN, DLB, EOG, EGBN, EW, EA, LLY, ENB, EQIX, ESS, XOM, FHI, FE, FISV, F, GD, GE, GILD, GSK, HSY, HUM, IBM, ITW, INTU, KMB, TELL, MAR, MMC, MLM, MKC, MDT, VTRS, NCR, NFLX, NVAX, NVO, OKE, PNC, PPG, PHG, PEG, REGN, RIO, SLB, SRE, WPM, SIRI, SONY, LUV, TROW, ARMP, TXN, TOT, TGS, TRN, TRMK, UAL, UL, UNP, UDR, UPS, RTX, UNH, OLED, VLO, WBA, XEL, XLNX, YUM, CMG, RDS.B, GDV, UTF, HBI, LDOS, AWK, BIP, PM, DG, CHTR, LYB, KMI, HCA, HII, APTV, SPLK, PSX, CG, NOW, FIVE, HGEN, TMHC, SAIC, QTS, TWTR, AAL, JD, VKTX, VIRT, SHOP, MCRB, ASIX, BHF, EVLO, DOW, UBER, PLTR, AMLP, GLD, HDV, IBB, IEFA, IEV, IJT, IVE, IVW, IWO, IWR, IXN, IYE, IYJ, RSP, RWX, SCHA, SCHX, SDY, SHY, VIG, VIOO, VO, VTI, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLRE,
- Sold Out: SH, DRI, LND, AVGR, STOR, AVNS, CFG, PBFX, ALDX, CSLT, ESPR, GWPH, POST, FCPT, NPTN, FLT, PSLV, PACB, GNMK, BUD, WFCPL.PFD, DAN, ZI, VXUS, VOE, VCR, GOVT, GNR, BKLN, BIL, RKT, IPOC, Z, CAN, STIM, WH, EQH, RDFN, IR, KDMN, LSXMA, TSPA, GATX, NEM, MFA, LMNX, SJM, INCY, HRC, HL, GPN, GOOD, NXST, CLGX, EIX, BMRN, GOLD, BCS, AVB, APA, AIG, ALXN, GWW, TNET, ULTA, LQDT, WWD, WLTW, WYY, WDC, WMK, AYI, VTR, VHI, RIG, TRP, SYNA, SU, SNY, SIVB, RNST,
Sandy Spring Bank's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of Sandy Spring Bank
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 398,675 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 204,589 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 546,785 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,706 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 478,140 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $171.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $502.615700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 8721.93%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 49,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.Sold Out: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.38.Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.
