Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Seagen Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany

AAPL, DD, SRPT, FSLY, ATUS, AZO, CI, CHTR, CMG, DXCM, ENPH, ETSY, ES, HPQ, LW, LOW, ROKU, RGLD, SNAP, ULTA, DOX, ACGL, TEAM, CLVT, HZNP, JAZZ, MRVL, APTV, STX, STNE, GRMN, WIX, AFL, AGNC, ABMD, AYI, ACM, A, ALXN, PLAN, NLY, ARMK, ARW, AIZ, BBY, BIIB, HRB, BAH, BHF, COG, CPB, CE, CHE, CAG, CLGX, CACC, DVA, DG, DPZ, EMN, FITB, FIVE, GDDY, GWW, GPK, GH, HAL, THG, HUM, PODD, IONS, IJH, KSU, KHC, KR, LB, LPLA, LRCX, LEA, L, LYFT, MTB, MSCI, MKTX, MAR, MAS, MTCH, MCK, MELI, MET, MTD, NVR, NBIX, NSC, NLOK, NTNX, OGE, ORLY, OXY, OHI, ORCL, PCG, PTC, PGRE, PAYC, POST, PFG, RHI, SLG, SIRI, SWKS, SJM, SEDG, SPB, TTWO, TTD, TOL, TRMB, TSN, UAL, URI, MTN, VVV, VICI, VOYA, VMC, WTFC, Z, ZS, Sold Out: SGT, TIF, CXO, EV, 50AA, SVW, WPX, PE, CHKP, CZR, RUN, AIV, AIV,

Investment company Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, ConocoPhillips, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. As of 2021Q1, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owns 1028 stocks with a total value of $15.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,745,741 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,171,157 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 181,921 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,043,065 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,122 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $142.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 61,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $193.123200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $156.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 132.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 595,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.039800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 169,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 193.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 117,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 331,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 161,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.