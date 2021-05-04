Logo
MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alerian MLP ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC owns 614 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mps+loria+financial+planners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 337,508 shares, 35.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,180 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 118,293 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58%
  4. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 22,297 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 35,761 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.21%
New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The purchase prices were between $35 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.636200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.058200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5. The stock is now traded at around $105.927100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1067.57%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 3736.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC. Also check out:

1. MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC keeps buying
