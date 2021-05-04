MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon

New Purchases: IVE, UBER, FITB, ON, UCO, CAG, DM, WD5A, ARKK, AIRC, AIV, KLR, NOV, PLUG, IPO,

Investment company MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alerian MLP ETF, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC owns 614 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 337,508 shares, 35.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,180 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 118,293 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 22,297 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 35,761 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.21%

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The purchase prices were between $35 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.636200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.058200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5. The stock is now traded at around $105.927100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1067.57%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 3736.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

MPS Loria Financial Planners, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.