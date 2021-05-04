Logo
White Pine Investment CO Buys BorgWarner Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Livonia, MI, based Investment company White Pine Investment CO (Current Portfolio) buys BorgWarner Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2021Q1, White Pine Investment CO owns 53 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of White Pine Investment CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of White Pine Investment CO
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 110,843 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,868 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 165,396 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  4. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 381,647 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 338,545 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 89,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 104,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $76.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of White Pine Investment CO. Also check out:

1. White Pine Investment CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. White Pine Investment CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. White Pine Investment CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that White Pine Investment CO keeps buying
