White Pine Investment CO Buys BorgWarner Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: BWA, SFM, GSBD, RCUS, QQQE, TGT,

BWA, SFM, GSBD, RCUS, QQQE, TGT, Added Positions: MINT, DON, SCHV, USMV, IJR, RODM, TIP, CVX, VZ, GSIE, FB, CVS, CNI, DTN, AMZN,

MINT, DON, SCHV, USMV, IJR, RODM, TIP, CVX, VZ, GSIE, FB, CVS, CNI, DTN, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SBUX, IEF, FNDX, BRK.B, MS, ADP, DTE, LHX, MTUM, GSLC, F,

SBUX, IEF, FNDX, BRK.B, MS, ADP, DTE, LHX, MTUM, GSLC, F, Sold Out: BND, VIA,

Livonia, MI, based Investment company White Pine Investment CO Current Portfolio ) buys BorgWarner Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Investment CO. As of 2021Q1, White Pine Investment CO owns 53 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of White Pine Investment CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+pine+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 110,843 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,868 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 165,396 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 381,647 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 338,545 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 89,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 104,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $76.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

White Pine Investment CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.