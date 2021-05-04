Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Loveless Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Duke Energy Corp, McDonald's Corp, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loveless Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Loveless Wealth Management LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Loveless Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loveless+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Loveless Wealth Management LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 133,813 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 13,608 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  3. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 18,660 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Realty Income Corp (O) - 68,307 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 27,014 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Loveless Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Loveless Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider