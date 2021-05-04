Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Duke Energy Corp

- New Purchases: SFM, DUK, FHLC,
- Added Positions: XHB, MCD, XLI, BIV, XOM, SCHD, TGT, XLK, VZ, XLY, XLV, XLP, TRV, XLF, XLU, SCHX, AAPL, XLC, BMY, XLRE, XLB, MMM, XLE, VNLA, O, COST, ABBV, SCHV, BAC, SYK, PEP, MDLZ, LMT, ITM, BUI, MA, GRMN, NTR, PCAR, HD, CWB, LULU, SONY, RY, COP, TSLA, RTX, USB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: T, DE, ROKU, SQ, HCSG, UNP, LDP, FDN, KRE, INTC, VFC, WSR, IEMG, PBE, NWE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Loveless Wealth Management LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 133,813 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 13,608 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 18,660 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Realty Income Corp (O) - 68,307 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 27,014 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.
