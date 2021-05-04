Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Buys Emerson Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, Deere, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc

New Purchases: EMR, DE, PH, ETN, EBS, AMAT, EVR, PYPL, HOLX, U, WBA, CSCO, EPP,

EMR, DE, PH, ETN, EBS, AMAT, EVR, PYPL, HOLX, U, WBA, CSCO, EPP, Added Positions: BAC, C, SHV, AMZN, MSFT, TER, USB, AAPL, ZTS, TTD, FB, GOOG, ZS, IIVI, NVDA, V, AVGO, BAH, MCHP, NSC, TMO, RTX, TFX, ABT, PEP, VEEV, FICO, FAST, GPN, KEYS, AJG, CRL, IQV, AKAM, AMGN, CMCSA, COST, NDAQ, PG, TW, XPO, TXT, UPS, LDOS, NXPI, CDW, HON, MTB, MMC, NKE, PKI, STE, TSCO, WMT, BLK, CHD, FFIV, HD, KSU, LHCG, MAS, QCOM, XLNX, A, BMY, BRKR, CSX, LHX, HRC, INTU, JPM, LOW, MCD, PAYX, SWKS, WSM, SAIC, TRTN, DOW, ATVI, BWA, CAT, FIS, LLY, FITB, GS, ILMN, K, PEGA, TGT, UNP, PANW, KO, HSY, KMB, KNX, MRK, PFE, PSA, DGX, SNPS, VZ, VRTX, ZION, BX, CTLT, QRVO, GH, GIS, IBM, JNJ, OSK, LITE, TEAM,

BAC, C, SHV, AMZN, MSFT, TER, USB, AAPL, ZTS, TTD, FB, GOOG, ZS, IIVI, NVDA, V, AVGO, BAH, MCHP, NSC, TMO, RTX, TFX, ABT, PEP, VEEV, FICO, FAST, GPN, KEYS, AJG, CRL, IQV, AKAM, AMGN, CMCSA, COST, NDAQ, PG, TW, XPO, TXT, UPS, LDOS, NXPI, CDW, HON, MTB, MMC, NKE, PKI, STE, TSCO, WMT, BLK, CHD, FFIV, HD, KSU, LHCG, MAS, QCOM, XLNX, A, BMY, BRKR, CSX, LHX, HRC, INTU, JPM, LOW, MCD, PAYX, SWKS, WSM, SAIC, TRTN, DOW, ATVI, BWA, CAT, FIS, LLY, FITB, GS, ILMN, K, PEGA, TGT, UNP, PANW, KO, HSY, KMB, KNX, MRK, PFE, PSA, DGX, SNPS, VZ, VRTX, ZION, BX, CTLT, QRVO, GH, GIS, IBM, JNJ, OSK, LITE, TEAM, Reduced Positions: BAX, WM, GOOGL, SPY, T, AEP, INTC, UHS,

BAX, WM, GOOGL, SPY, T, AEP, INTC, UHS, Sold Out: LMT, NOC, BDX, CRM, BWXT, GD, NVS, CFR, STT, SYK, IWF, SBUX, ILF, BB,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Emerson Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, Deere, Parker Hannifin Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mastrapasqua+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,559 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,574 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,049 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,357 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 40,401 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 92,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 41,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 129.81%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 360,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 301.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 79,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 722.40%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 111,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 98,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.