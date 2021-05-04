Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, VeriSign Inc, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: SLB, BUD, LLY, J, TRV,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, VeriSign Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 103,734 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,452 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,933 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,131 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Intel Corp (INTC) - 84,395 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.670800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 148.84%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $163.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 88.13%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.