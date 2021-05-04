Logo
Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, VeriSign Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, VeriSign Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pettee Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettee+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pettee Investors, Inc.
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 103,734 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,452 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,933 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,131 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 84,395 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.670800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 148.84%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $163.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 88.13%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pettee Investors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pettee Investors, Inc. keeps buying
