Calton & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

IAU, PTH, MINT, SJNK, SYK, LIT, AFL, HZNP, DE, FSKR, FIW, NUE, PEY, CIBR, PLTR, ATO, SBUX, NI, LIN, AGGY, TVTX, XLE, XHE, BKLN, GD, EVRG, DAL, TAN, AL, ALLO, AMLP, SPE, AXP, BP, RJF, DLTR, DKNG, MAR, QQEW, PID, ACB, PSEC, TACO, PTMN, Added Positions: AOR, IUSB, ITOT, BABA, IEMG, QUAL, MTUM, ARKK, DGRO, IJR, IUSG, AMD, IVV, JPM, BA, STZ, FBT, HYG, NKE, FPX, HON, IXUS, IJT, SCHD, COF, FVD, GS, PGX, XSLV, ICLN, LB, SRLN, SPEM, SLYV, SPYD, BND, VBR, VDC, VHT, VPU, XLRN, AEE, AWK, CSX, EBR, CVX, ETN, ETR, FTCS, INSM, RSP, XMLV, EFAV, SUB, KXI, IGM, IEFA, KMDA, MDT, ORCL, SHOP, SPDW, SHM, SPTL, HYMB, SPYG, TWLO, HYD, BIV, VTV, VCSH, VIS, VTEB, DLS, MMM, ADP, DHR, EVN, GSK, INTU, ACWV, EWC, EMB, FLOT, JPST, LMT, MRCC, NEO, NYMT, NEE, OCSL, SCHO, SWKS, SUNS, GLD, WIP, MDYG, SDY, XME, TCPC, TMO, UPS, GDX, EMLC, VTI, MGC, DXJ,

AOR, IUSB, ITOT, BABA, IEMG, QUAL, MTUM, ARKK, DGRO, IJR, IUSG, AMD, IVV, JPM, BA, STZ, FBT, HYG, NKE, FPX, HON, IXUS, IJT, SCHD, COF, FVD, GS, PGX, XSLV, ICLN, LB, SRLN, SPEM, SLYV, SPYD, BND, VBR, VDC, VHT, VPU, XLRN, AEE, AWK, CSX, EBR, CVX, ETN, ETR, FTCS, INSM, RSP, XMLV, EFAV, SUB, KXI, IGM, IEFA, KMDA, MDT, ORCL, SHOP, SPDW, SHM, SPTL, HYMB, SPYG, TWLO, HYD, BIV, VTV, VCSH, VIS, VTEB, DLS, MMM, ADP, DHR, EVN, GSK, INTU, ACWV, EWC, EMB, FLOT, JPST, LMT, MRCC, NEO, NYMT, NEE, OCSL, SCHO, SWKS, SUNS, GLD, WIP, MDYG, SDY, XME, TCPC, TMO, UPS, GDX, EMLC, VTI, MGC, DXJ, Reduced Positions: IWF, IWD, EFA, IJH, IWM, AGG, SPLV, QQQ, AAPL, LQD, SPY, SHV, XLK, XLV, JKK, IVW, JKH, ABBV, TIP, BNDX, IYE, MDY, DIA, VOOG, WFC, MSFT, VWO, IWR, IYK, FTSM, IYJ, IYW, PYPL, BOND, TGT, GOOGL, BRK.B, DIS, PZA, DVY, PFF, JNJ, MRK, TSLA, AMZN, T, MET, QCOM, VFH, GOOG, XOM, FB, HD, SHY, TXN, UAL, VEA, VOO, V, XEL, ABT, ADBE, BX, BMY, AVGO, ES, FNI, F, INTC, MA, MU, NFLX, NOC, OKE, PEG, RTX, XLF, LUV, FLRN, CWB, SQ, TOTL, TTD, UNH, BSV, WMT, AES, A, MO, AMAT, ASML, ADSK, CGC, CAT, CVM, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, CVS, DOCU, FDX, GE, FXI, MUB, LLY, LOW, MAIN, MCD, NHC, NVDA, PEP, PFE, PG, CRM, SCHX, FNDX, SCHG, SCHA, SO, JNK, SPTM, UGI, VNQ, VZ, DGRW, ZLAB, ACN, AEP, AMGN, IBUY, BLK, C, GLW, HYLB, DG, DUK, EMR, EXC, ONEQ, LMBS, FIVE, FSK, FULT, GIS, GILD, GBT, GSY, USRT, EWZ, EEM, IBB, ITA, EUFN, MDLZ, MS, NXRT, NSC, NRG, PM, PNC, KRE, TXMD, UNP, VOT, VBK, VTIP,

IWF, IWD, EFA, IJH, IWM, AGG, SPLV, QQQ, AAPL, LQD, SPY, SHV, XLK, XLV, JKK, IVW, JKH, ABBV, TIP, BNDX, IYE, MDY, DIA, VOOG, WFC, MSFT, VWO, IWR, IYK, FTSM, IYJ, IYW, PYPL, BOND, TGT, GOOGL, BRK.B, DIS, PZA, DVY, PFF, JNJ, MRK, TSLA, AMZN, T, MET, QCOM, VFH, GOOG, XOM, FB, HD, SHY, TXN, UAL, VEA, VOO, V, XEL, ABT, ADBE, BX, BMY, AVGO, ES, FNI, F, INTC, MA, MU, NFLX, NOC, OKE, PEG, RTX, XLF, LUV, FLRN, CWB, SQ, TOTL, TTD, UNH, BSV, WMT, AES, A, MO, AMAT, ASML, ADSK, CGC, CAT, CVM, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, CVS, DOCU, FDX, GE, FXI, MUB, LLY, LOW, MAIN, MCD, NHC, NVDA, PEP, PFE, PG, CRM, SCHX, FNDX, SCHG, SCHA, SO, JNK, SPTM, UGI, VNQ, VZ, DGRW, ZLAB, ACN, AEP, AMGN, IBUY, BLK, C, GLW, HYLB, DG, DUK, EMR, EXC, ONEQ, LMBS, FIVE, FSK, FULT, GIS, GILD, GBT, GSY, USRT, EWZ, EEM, IBB, ITA, EUFN, MDLZ, MS, NXRT, NSC, NRG, PM, PNC, KRE, TXMD, UNP, VOT, VBK, VTIP, Sold Out: IJS, NEAR, IYM, IJK, GLDM, NOBL, FCX, LVS, 17R, ZM, SRPT, ULTA, PWR, TLT, ALGN, VIG, IEI, SCHV, BSJL, ARKG, ADPT, BPMC, IOVA, ZTS, CPRI, FOLD, YUM, SYY, SLB, ISRG, GPS, ED, BMRN, AMT, APD, ZAGG, BGCP, SIRI,

Investment company Calton & Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calton & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Calton & Associates, Inc. owns 370 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 347,238 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 512,801 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 82,662 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,423 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 98,350 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.74%

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 196,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3. The stock is now traded at around $155.382900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 129.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.