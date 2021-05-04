JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

New Purchases: PSO, TVTY, GLW, EXAS, XENT, XLK, SPNE, IIPR, WH, LYFT, UBER, CHNG, VNT, MILE, EWX, GSY, HYLB, IEI, MMIN, PALL, RJI, SCHB, TFI, UCO, VTEB, VXUS, XLF, DDD, ROP, BBSI, DHI, DOV, ITT, INTU, SJM, KNX, LAMR, MTB, VTRS, NJR, FANG, LUV, STLD, SSYS, WM, WSO, BR, CIM, WD5A, AGNC, WKHS,

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company JNBA Financial Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Pearson PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Viatris Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 626 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 902,741 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 163,375 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 254,627 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 443,786 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 636,489 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Pearson PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Tivity Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 15782.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.115400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 137,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $159.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 57,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3942.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.