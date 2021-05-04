JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomington, MN, based Investment company JNBA Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Pearson PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ALLETE Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Viatris Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 626 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNBA Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnba+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNBA Financial Advisors
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 902,741 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 163,375 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 254,627 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 443,786 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 636,489 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
New Purchase: Pearson PLC (PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Pearson PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Tivity Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 15782.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.115400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 137,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $159.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 57,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3942.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNBA Financial Advisors. Also check out:

1. JNBA Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNBA Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNBA Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNBA Financial Advisors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider