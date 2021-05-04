Logo
Absolute Investment Management Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Absolute Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc, sells SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absolute Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Absolute Investment Management Llc owns 372 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABSOLUTE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absolute+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABSOLUTE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 127,279 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  2. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 51,614 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 307,335 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 42,348 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 41,430 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $36.97, with an estimated average price of $33.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1208.11%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $687.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 111.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (PPH)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $65.73 and $70.7, with an estimated average price of $68.54.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.



