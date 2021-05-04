Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lamar Advertising Co, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

- New Purchases: SRLN, BKLN, RDS.A, BP, REG, MPLX, COF, PBCT, TPIC, CWK, ESS, ENPH, BXP, AVB, TSLA, FUTY, WMB, MAIN, TSLX,
- Added Positions: XOM, HUM, ANTM, FRT, NEE, SCHH, POWW, WFC, AAPL, IEI, T, IAU, VZ, EOS, CMCSA, WMT, SPY, SBUX, PEP, NKE, NVDA, MRK, COST, SHW, UPS, PG, PFE, ECL, PFF, D,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, VPU, AMZN, DEO, AXP, KO, IWN, FB, BRK.B, C, COP, VB, BAC, CVX, KMI, PSX, BA, DD, ABT, ROIC, RTX, MTB, HD, UNH, UNP, LIN, JNJ, IVV, DUK, ARCC, VOE,
- Sold Out: LAMR, CCEP, MAA, CMS, LUV, EOG, FOX, ALSN, MAR, ALK, ARMK, JBLU, CQP,
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 321,547 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 483,128 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 63,657 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 69,124 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,120 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 321,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 483,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 60,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 93,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 27,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 59,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 218.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 50,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 163.66%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $450.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 132.35%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $387.268000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.
