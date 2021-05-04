Logo
Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lamar Advertising Co, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stableford Capital Ii Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lamar Advertising Co, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stableford+capital+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
  1. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 321,547 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 483,128 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 63,657 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  4. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 69,124 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.92%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,120 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.23%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 321,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 483,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 60,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 93,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 27,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 59,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 218.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 50,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 163.66%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $450.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 132.35%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $387.268000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.



