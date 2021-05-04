Sfmg, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: IVOL, VOD, ORCL, PHM, LH, PCH, HOLX, SMH, TPL, FPE, BWA, IYC, DSU, AMLP, PDD, MMM, AXP, IOO, ARKW, AGG, SONO, PNC, SQ, XYL, BAC, TECH, WELL,

IVOL, VOD, ORCL, PHM, LH, PCH, HOLX, SMH, TPL, FPE, BWA, IYC, DSU, AMLP, PDD, MMM, AXP, IOO, ARKW, AGG, SONO, PNC, SQ, XYL, BAC, TECH, WELL, Added Positions: IVV, RSP, GSLC, XLV, CSCO, GOOG, AMZN, TMO, STZ, FSKR, WMT, MSFT, AAPL, ITOT, CRM, HON, JNJ, VZ, VRTX, ABBV, NVDA, KSU, AMAT, CMCSA, BA, VEEV, ETSY, GRWG, PLTR, CIBR, TSLA, MELI, DIS, CBRE, TGT, SBUX, COP, PEG, ICE, ETN, ARKK, INTC, BLK, TWTR, SHOP, BTI, ROBO, V, PFE, LUV, DKNG, NEE, CAT, COST, NEP, APD, VUG, AMD, FE, PYPL, BABA, ADBE, CGC, NDAQ, APO, NFLX, WPRT, UNH, RTX,

IVV, RSP, GSLC, XLV, CSCO, GOOG, AMZN, TMO, STZ, FSKR, WMT, MSFT, AAPL, ITOT, CRM, HON, JNJ, VZ, VRTX, ABBV, NVDA, KSU, AMAT, CMCSA, BA, VEEV, ETSY, GRWG, PLTR, CIBR, TSLA, MELI, DIS, CBRE, TGT, SBUX, COP, PEG, ICE, ETN, ARKK, INTC, BLK, TWTR, SHOP, BTI, ROBO, V, PFE, LUV, DKNG, NEE, CAT, COST, NEP, APD, VUG, AMD, FE, PYPL, BABA, ADBE, CGC, NDAQ, APO, NFLX, WPRT, UNH, RTX, Reduced Positions: IEI, BRK.B, GLD, SGOL, FIXD, T, SCHO, SCHR, IGV, KO, MRK, LOW, XLP, SHY, VGSH, FB, SCHX, IVW, HD, ARCC, SPY, VOO, MTDR, QQQ, CVX, SM, BMY, PEP, NKE, GOVT, LMT, KMB, XOM, SHV, FHN, ROK, VTI, PFF, VDC, SPLV, IBM, ABT, ACN, MO, AZN, CLX, DHR, GE, GIS, EEM, TT, MMC, MLM, OKE, VLY, ET, PM,

IEI, BRK.B, GLD, SGOL, FIXD, T, SCHO, SCHR, IGV, KO, MRK, LOW, XLP, SHY, VGSH, FB, SCHX, IVW, HD, ARCC, SPY, VOO, MTDR, QQQ, CVX, SM, BMY, PEP, NKE, GOVT, LMT, KMB, XOM, SHV, FHN, ROK, VTI, PFF, VDC, SPLV, IBM, ABT, ACN, MO, AZN, CLX, DHR, GE, GIS, EEM, TT, MMC, MLM, OKE, VLY, ET, PM, Sold Out: IEF, PAYC, BIIB, BSV, RAMP, GWPH, VIG, DRD, QCOM, APG, ARKG, IJH, VV, MJ, OPK,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vodafone Group PLC, Oracle Corp, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sfmg, Llc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,222,334 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 203,713 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.87% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 726,584 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 97,443 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 284,743 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 553,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 203,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 923.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.421600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 143,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 99.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 43,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2401.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 248.97%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $465.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.