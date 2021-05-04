Logo
Sfmg, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Plano, TX, based Investment company Sfmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vodafone Group PLC, Oracle Corp, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sfmg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sfmg, Llc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SFMG, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sfmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SFMG, LLC
  1. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 1,222,334 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 203,713 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.87%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 726,584 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 97,443 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 284,743 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 553,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Sfmg, Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 203,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 923.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.421600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 143,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 99.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 43,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2401.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 248.97%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $465.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Sfmg, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Sfmg, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of SFMG, LLC. Also check out:

