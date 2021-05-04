SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLP INVESTIGATES MEREDITH CORPORATION – MDP





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Merediths National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith.









Halper Sadeh encourages Meredith shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Meredith and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Meredith shareholders; (2) determine whether Gray Television is underpaying for Meredith; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Meredith shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Meredith shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









Halper Sadeh encourages Meredith shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.









Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005810/en/