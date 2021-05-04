Accenture Acquires Electro 80 to Help Resources Companies Modernise Operations and Become More Efficient





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Electro 80, a leading provider of operational technology (OT) for resources clients in Australia, including mining, energy, engineering, construction and utilities companies. The acquisition expands Accentures local digital OT capabilities, which help asset-intensive companies make manufacturing and production operations safer and more efficient. The acquisition also strengthens Accentures local capabilities for Industry+X, which helps clients digitise their manufacturing, operations and engineering.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005341/en/

Ian Halse, Mike Kelly & Sergej Divkovic from Electro 80 (Photo: Business Wire)





The acquisition comes at a time when Australias resources industries are looking to undertake significant transformation following the operational disruption caused by the pandemic.









Founded in 1987, and headquartered in Perth, with offices in Brisbane and Melbourne, Electro 80 provides automation, electrical, instrumentation, safety, networking and industrial IT services, as well as turnkey solutions encompassing the design and support of equipment, installation and commissioning, through to operations support and client training. Electro 80 brings more than 100 employees with longstanding OT experience to Accenture.









Resources and asset-intensive companies are increasingly looking for ways to deliver more with less and, at the same time, in a more sustainable way, said Tara Brady, market unit lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. Digital and automation technologies will be fundamental in delivering these outcomes and we are delighted to have Electro 80 on board.









Sergej Divkovi, Electro 80s managing director said, Combining our teams deep digital and OT expertise with Accentures end-to-end capabilities presents immense opportunities for our employees and clients. As part of Accenture, we will bring integrated solutions at scale that transform the way capital projects are planned, managed and executed. These can help new and existing clients drive new revenue and growth.









We are thrilled to welcome the Electro 80 team into our resources practice, which helps clients digitise and optimise their operations at scale, said Glenn Heppell, Accentures resources lead for Australia and New Zealand. Electro 80 brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint with clients in priority industries. By working together with Electro 80, we can ensure our resources clients can better detect and address quality issues, more accurately prevent machine failure in their operations, and most importantly, innovate for the future.









Accentures acquisition of Electro 80 follows other investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months, including supply chain and logistics consulting firm GRA, cloud-native solutions provider Olikka, SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag, data analytics and supply chain management company Icon+Integration, business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta and specialist government consultancy Apis+Group.









Electro 80 is also the latest acquisition Accenture has made to strengthen its Industry X capabilities globally, following, for example, industrial robotics and automation service provider Pollux(Brazil), operations consultancy Myrtle (US) and technology consultancy SALT+Solutions (Germany).









Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.









About Accenture





Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.









Forward-Looking Statements





Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as may, will, should, likely, anticipates, expects, intends, plans, projects, believes, estimates, positioned, outlook and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accentures results of operations have been significantly adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; Accentures results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the companys clients businesses and levels of business activity; Accentures business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the companys services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the companys results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the companys business, the utilisation rate of the companys professionals and the companys results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accentures profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accentures level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the companys effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accentures ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; as a result of Accentures geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accentures business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accentures work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accentures results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; if Accenture is unable to manage the organisational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the companys results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accentures services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilise the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accentures results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favourable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the Risk Factors heading in Accenture plcs most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accentures expectations.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005341/en/