Carnival Cruise Line, Federal Maritime Commission, Galveston Officials Participate in Cruise Restart Rally at Port of Galveston

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carnival Cruise Line, Federal Maritime Commission, Galveston Officials Participate in Cruise Restart Rally at Port of Galveston

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GALVESTON, Texas, May 3, 2021

GALVESTON, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unified showing of support to encourage the resumption of cruising in the U.S., Carnival Cruise Line joined members of the Federal Maritime Commission, Galveston city and port officials and local businesses at the Port of Galveston to highlight the economic impact of cruising in Galveston and throughout Texas.

The Carnival Breeze and the the Carnival Vista return to the Port of Galveston on Sunday, May 2, 2021 with an escort by the Bay Houston Towing Company Tugboat Wesley A.

The Port of Galveston at the Galveston Wharves is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in North America and the only cruise port in Texas. Galveston's cruise business generates $1.6 billion in expenditures annually and 27,000 jobs statewide.

With Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista providing a stunning backdrop, speakers described the dramatic effect that the 14-month pause in operations has had on local businesses that rely so heavily on the cruise industry. Speakers included:

  • Carnival President Christine Duffy
  • Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown
  • FMC Commissioners Louis E. Sola and Carl W. Bentzel
  • President Ad Interim UTMB Partnership Dr. Ben Raimer
  • Port of Galveston Director/CEO Rodger Rhees
  • Chairman, Board of Trustees, Port of Galveston Albert Shannon
  • International Longshoremen's Association President Alan Robb
  • Vacations2Go CEO Emerson Hankamer
  • Galveston Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun
  • Bay Houston Towing Company President Philip Kuebler
  • Galveston Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Gina Spagnola

In addition, U.S. Senator John Cornyn also sent a video message which can be viewed here.

Underscoring the cruise line's strong desire to resume operations, crew members from Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze received COVID-19 vaccinations on site from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

"Today was yet another significant milestone in our efforts to resume cruising in the U.S.," said Duffy. "We've said all along that we would like the cruise industry be given equal treatment of other travel and hospitality companies and this event sent a strong and unified message that we need to start sailing again."

Added Galveston Mayor Dr. Brown, "Cruising is so critical to the Galveston economy and today's event clearly demonstrated our community's desire that cruising return to bring much-needed visitors and jobs back to our community. Galveston has grown to become one of the top homeports for seagoing vacations and the time is right to resume cruising and all the wonderful benefits it brings to our city."

Carnival Cruise Line is the number one cruise operator from Galveston and the only cruise operator with three year-round ships at the port. Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operate 175 voyages annually from Galveston, carrying an estimated 750,000 passengers a year.

Galveston is part of the line's close-to-home deployment strategy in which ships are deployed near large U.S. population bases, making it easy, affordable and convenient for guests to get to and from their cruise. As America's Cruise Line, Carnival operates from 14 U.S. homeports the most in cruising - on the East and West Coasts and Gulf of Mexico.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-cruise-line-federal-maritime-commission-galveston-officials-participate-in-cruise-restart-rally-at-port-of-galveston-301282693.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)