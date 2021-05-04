Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BMTC, WSFS, CAHC, CBAN, SCSG, INDB, EBSB, INSW, DSSI, MCAD, VER and O

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) - WSFS Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: WSFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CAHC to LumiraDx Limited.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CBAN) Southcrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTC: SCSG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBAN to SCSG.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQGS: INDB) Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EBSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

International Seaways, Inc. ("International Seaways") (NYSE: INSW) DSSI Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAD with Better Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Vereit, Inc. (NYSE: VER) - Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VER and O in which VER shareholders will receive 0.705 O shares per VER share.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-bmtc-wsfs-cahc-cban-scsg-indb-ebsb-insw-dssi-mcad-ver-and-o-301282703.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm