Hoese & Co LLP Buys Amgen Inc, Nike Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Hoese & Co LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Nike Inc, The Travelers Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoese & Co LLP. As of 2021Q1, Hoese & Co LLP owns 99 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,665 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,713 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,805 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 90,008 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 9 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $245.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.36%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 2,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.45%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.36%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 2,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 3,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 68.74%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 88.81%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.