Infini Master Fund Buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: TME, IR, VIAC, SOXX, EEMA, AMAT, JMIA, XOM, ONEW, API, NUE, WFC, FISV, MAA, F, DRI,
- Added Positions: VIPS, SE, GS, LI, ALGN,
- Reduced Positions: MU, TSLA, VNET,
- Sold Out: JD, RDS.B, BABA, NTES, SMFG, WB, EDU, PDD, LITE, AMZN, AAPL, BILI, RCL, HMC, SPG, NTRA, CD, TSEM, NVDA, AAL, BIDU, DNK, STAA, JKS, LUV, SHOP, AMD, DKNG, MNSO, ICE, GSX, YALA, ATUS, CB, PCTY, LEA, RL, GE, TXT, ALV, PVH, KSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Infini Master Fund
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 103,216 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5482.26%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 132,056 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 4,545 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 9,357 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 14,506 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.4%. The holding were 132,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.93%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 14,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $417.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 5482.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.08%. The holding were 103,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $254.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $350.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $599.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.Sold Out: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.97.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.
