Infini Master Fund Buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Infini Master Fund Buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Infini Master Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infini Master Fund. As of 2021Q1, Infini Master Fund owns 25 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Infini Master Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/infini+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Infini Master Fund
  1. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 103,216 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5482.26%
  2. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 132,056 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 4,545 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. 51job Inc (JOBS) - 9,357 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 14,506 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.4%. The holding were 132,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.93%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 14,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $417.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 5482.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.08%. The holding were 103,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $254.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $350.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $599.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Sold Out: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.97.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Infini Master Fund. Also check out:

1. Infini Master Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Infini Master Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Infini Master Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Infini Master Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider