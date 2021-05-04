Infini Master Fund Buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TME, IR, VIAC, SOXX, EEMA, AMAT, JMIA, XOM, ONEW, API, NUE, WFC, FISV, MAA, F, DRI,

Investment company Infini Master Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells JD.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infini Master Fund. As of 2021Q1, Infini Master Fund owns 25 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 103,216 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5482.26% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 132,056 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 4,545 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. New Position 51job Inc (JOBS) - 9,357 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 14,506 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.4%. The holding were 132,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.93%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 14,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $417.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 5482.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.08%. The holding were 103,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $254.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $350.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $599.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.97.

Infini Master Fund sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.