Keystone Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Keystone Wealth Partners Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Cobalt Corp, Graphite One Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, Keystone Wealth Partners owns 26 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 488,961 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.90% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,428 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 137,423 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 223,863 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.11% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 129,177 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.86%

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 488,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 223,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 165,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 129,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 133.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in First Cobalt Corp. The sale prices were between $0.22 and $0.34, with an estimated average price of $0.28.

Keystone Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Graphite One Inc. The sale prices were between $0.26 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $0.79.