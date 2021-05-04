Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: PLTR, AMAT, GLD, SPYD, C, MGEE, SLB, LUV, UPS, V, IJJ, IUSV, KRE,
- Added Positions: ITOT, KO, JNK, HYG, FIS, MUB, MMM, VYM, BMO, JPM, LNT, VOT, VOE, AOA, WMT, USB, MRK, KMB, JNJ, BAC, NOK, GOOG, AOK, INTC, DE, VIG, CMCSA, CVX, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: SPYV, BND, SPYG, VEA, VO, BRK.B, SPAB, IEMG, IVV, SPDW, TSLA, SPY, VUG, SPTM, AAPL, VB, SCZ, SHM, SPMD, TFI, SPSB, AMJ, SPEM, AMLP, WEC, UNP, GII, IGF, SJNK, DUK, IWF, GWX, GUNR, GNR, FSKR, DIS, OSK, STIP, TIP, VEU, VTV, T, RWO, AOR, AOM, VWO, ASB, GOOGL, HD, NEE, XOM, LOW, MCD, MSFT, NKE, PEP, BA, TMO, AMZN, WBA, XEL, MA, MO, DAL, ABT, FB, AMT, PLD, VOOV, CAT, LLY, VSS, F, SNDR, SPSM, IBM, MDLZ, PLXS, CRM, SO, IWD, SBUX, RTX, VZ, DNP, ZIOP, PM, ABBV,
- Sold Out: AON, IVW, EFA, PKI, DLN, IVE, EPD, IWM, HON, DFS, SHOP, MRO,
For the details of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,960,375 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,926,451 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,067,870 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,126,150 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 295,982 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 42.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.
