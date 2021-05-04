Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc, Aon PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicolet+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,960,375 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,926,451 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,067,870 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,126,150 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 295,982 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 42.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:

1. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICOLET ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider