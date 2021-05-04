Geneva Capital Management Ltd Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, QAD Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Cantel Medical Corp

New Purchases: BLFS, ONTO, AQUA, MRCY, WMT,

Investment company Geneva Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, QAD Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Globus Medical Inc, sells Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Staar Surgical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Geneva Capital Management Ltd owns 128 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,156,076 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 358,424 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05% Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 269,871 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 1,191,995 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 1,298,563 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,033,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 407,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 943,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in QAD Inc by 395.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.98 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $67.01. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 525,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,277,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $97.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 668,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 338,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,888,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $325.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.