Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Mitek Systems Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Salesforce.com Inc, Stryker Corp

Madison, WI, based Investment company Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Mitek Systems Inc, Square Inc, PagSeguro Digital, sells Discover Financial Services, Salesforce.com Inc, Stryker Corp, Autodesk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,291 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,757 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,702 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,278 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% Visa Inc (V) - 55,968 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 22,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 31,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 332,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 16,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 93,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.