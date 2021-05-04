Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Mitek Systems Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Salesforce.com Inc, Stryker Corp

- New Purchases: LMT, BABA, MITK, SQ, VGSH,
- Added Positions: PAGS, NVDA, MA, CPRT, WEX, COUP, DOMO, SPTS, GH, EXAS, MELI, NPK, ISHG,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, SYK, ADSK, TYL, FISV, PYPL, GOOGL, JPM, ISRG, PEP, MSFT, AAPL, ANSS, AMZN, MCHP, STZ, FLT, ADBE, RTX, GOOG, DIS, MDT, KSU, HON, EMR, MRK,
- Sold Out: CRM, AMD, APPN, PFE, IEF, GWRE, UPS, VZ, PG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,291 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,757 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,702 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,278 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- Visa Inc (V) - 55,968 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 22,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 31,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 332,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 16,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 93,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.
