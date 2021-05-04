First Pacific Financial Buys iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

New Purchases: BLK, NDAQ, INTC,

BLK, NDAQ, INTC, Added Positions: SUSC, OEF, VUG, COST, ECL, MKC, IAU, CLX, CHD, V, MRK, AMT, LHX, DHR, BX, UL, ROP, ACN, APD, SHW, ABT, AAPL, WTRG, UNH, BDX, CRM, PFE, CSCO, MDT, ITW, GRMN, GRC, FTV, WM, HD, AWR, ADI, MRVL, WFC, TMO, SYY, MSFT, IEX, CRWD, MSA, NTR, ED, CMI, XYL, GOOG, EXC, WY, ETN, BWA, AGR, HE, TTEK, PH,

SUSC, OEF, VUG, COST, ECL, MKC, IAU, CLX, CHD, V, MRK, AMT, LHX, DHR, BX, UL, ROP, ACN, APD, SHW, ABT, AAPL, WTRG, UNH, BDX, CRM, PFE, CSCO, MDT, ITW, GRMN, GRC, FTV, WM, HD, AWR, ADI, MRVL, WFC, TMO, SYY, MSFT, IEX, CRWD, MSA, NTR, ED, CMI, XYL, GOOG, EXC, WY, ETN, BWA, AGR, HE, TTEK, PH, Reduced Positions: GOVT, FNDA, AIA, MDY, SPYX, SGOL, RGLD, ADBE, IWS, EFG, ASML, POR, VZ, NSC, NEE, ATO, LITE,

GOVT, FNDA, AIA, MDY, SPYX, SGOL, RGLD, ADBE, IWS, EFG, ASML, POR, VZ, NSC, NEE, ATO, LITE, Sold Out: VNQ, XLRE, T, COHR, TD, FNV, SOXX, SRE, KL, SUSA,

Investment company First Pacific Financial Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, BlackRock Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Intel Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Asia 50 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2021Q1, First Pacific Financial owns 86 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 224,563 shares, 30.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 371,883 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,373 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 161,061 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 320.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,595 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $825.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 320.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.185900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 161,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $226.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Clorox Co by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $180.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.