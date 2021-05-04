Logo
Atlanta Capital Group Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

May 04, 2021
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Veru Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Capital Group owns 301 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlanta Capital Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlanta+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlanta Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,715 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 212,556 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,771 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,022 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  5. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 434,169 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 201,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 130,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 239.78%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 142.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 96,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in VMware Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 186.70%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 414.66%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 158.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veru Inc (VERU)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Veru Inc. The sale prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlanta Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Atlanta Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlanta Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlanta Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlanta Capital Group keeps buying
