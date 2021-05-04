Atlanta Capital Group Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: USFR, INOV, IJR, IEMG, MRNA, CERN, VFH, VIS, SFM, MDU, VCR, VOX, XLE, UBSI, VDC, PLTR, KMI, GS, CMI, TOWN, RY, PRU, VIVO, MMP, F, EPD, ZVO,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Group Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Veru Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Capital Group owns 301 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,715 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% 3M Co (MMM) - 212,556 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,771 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,022 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 434,169 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 201,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 130,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 239.78%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 142.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 96,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in VMware Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 186.70%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 414.66%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 158.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Veru Inc. The sale prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.