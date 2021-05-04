Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys VEREIT Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Simon Property Group Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Regency Centers Corp, sells VEREIT Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Welltower Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1226 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 2,420,624 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 12,297,661 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,158,065 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.15% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 648,779 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 13,757,966 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 9,104,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,397,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 198,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 116.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,074,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 2535.30%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 968,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 3442.41%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,609,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 3997.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,263,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,267,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,243,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.32.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37.