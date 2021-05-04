Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Faro Technologies Inc

New Purchases: PG, AIG, QLD, MPC, BABA, WKHS, XLG, GM, AMC, AAL, JD, OCGN, SEDG, APPN, BAND, NIO, CCIV, XL, FREL, TFI, MDRX, ILMN, ADSK, VIAC, CVS, ERIC, FITB, GME, HPQ, HUN, BUD, MRO, MSI, NI, NOK, PLUG, SIRI, WDC, MAIN,

Investment company Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Faro Technologies Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moisand+fitzgerald+tamayo%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,842 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 244,798 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,692 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 324,905 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 350,929 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 235.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $17.41.