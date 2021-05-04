Logo
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Faro Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Faro Technologies Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moisand+fitzgerald+tamayo%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,842 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 244,798 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,692 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 324,905 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 350,929 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 235.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $17.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC.

