Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Faro Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: PG, AIG, QLD, MPC, BABA, WKHS, XLG, GM, AMC, AAL, JD, OCGN, SEDG, APPN, BAND, NIO, CCIV, XL, FREL, TFI, MDRX, ILMN, ADSK, VIAC, CVS, ERIC, FITB, GME, HPQ, HUN, BUD, MRO, MSI, NI, NOK, PLUG, SIRI, WDC, MAIN,
- Added Positions: SCHH, SCHR, VOO, ITE, USRT, AMZN, AAPL, SCHB, PRU, WFC, SO, MCO, F, C, BAC, VEA, VWO, SPTM, VIG, SCHD, VTEB, APD, IEMG, BND, PLTR, RKT, UPS, BP, BMY, CCL, CSCO, GE, MS, RCL, SCHN, PK, VZ, VVI, DAL, TSLA, THQ, ETSY, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: SLYV, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, SPYV, SPSM, SPMD, IVV, SCHC, FARO, PM, VEU, HD, SPDW, MO, GWX, NSC, PEP, BIV, MDLZ, SCHX, DE, BSV, VB, VTV, ITW, ED, PNC, SCHE, SCHP, IWM, IJH, COST, FNDE, FNDA, PFE, KO, VBR, ABBV, CVX, SBSI, V, KHC, ABT, VSS, VFC, EXC, IWD, JPM, IBM, GOOGL, VONV, CL, GLTR, UNP, RTX, NXQ, FB, TWTR, PYPL, KTB, EBND, MCD, NKE, VTRS, TXN, IWN, IWS, PXH, MSFT,
- Sold Out: AEP, VMBS, VCIT, NXP, IUSV, IUSG, FNDX, FNDF, GOVT, LW, MDB, ALC, CARR, OTIS, ARKK, BIL, BNDX, EMLC, CXP, IAU, IWF, SPIB, USHY, USIG, VNQI, MDT, ACN, ADBE, IVZ, BLK, BTI, CAH, CR, DEO, INTC, JCI, MMC, ADNT, NVS, LIN, ROK, SU, TSM, TMO, TUP, XLNX, GSAT, CB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,842 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 244,798 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,692 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 324,905 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 350,929 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 235.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $17.41.
