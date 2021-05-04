Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co

New Purchases: IWD, CCI, IJT, TDTT, BOKF, D, LRCX, USCR, IWN, CP, IJK, VB,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co, Diageo PLC, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,454 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,596 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 204,850 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,431 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 101,666 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9%

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.535400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 134,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.