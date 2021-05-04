Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co, Diageo PLC, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,454 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.65%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,596 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 204,850 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,431 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32%
  5. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 101,666 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.535400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 134,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider