Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Sysco Corp, American Express Co

- New Purchases: IWD, CCI, IJT, TDTT, BOKF, D, LRCX, USCR, IWN, CP, IJK, VB,
- Added Positions: IVV, ISTB, FPE, KLAC, MCK, TSLA, CMI, MKC, LOW, MS, AVGO, BA, JCI, PSLV, SO, FNDX, VIGI, GILD, GIS, LPTH, BRMK, CERN, BLK, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, SYY, AXP, DEO, UPS, JNJ, COF, SCHW, PG, MA, FDX, BUD, BEN, NLSN, TAP, USB, WLTW, ACN, PEP, CSCO, COST, EMR, DIS, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, JPST, MMM, CHRW, WM, WU, CHNG, SRCL, CMCSA, BRO, CVS, PAYX, ADP, PFE, SBUX, TGT, LH, LPLA, CDK, GE, INTC, HUBB, SYK, WMT, HI, AMG, PNW, ABBV, ARTNA, MCD, SEE, USFD, QCOM, V, POST, FB, JW.A, MMP, VZ, IWF, CAH, MKL, BABA, T, JPM, CLX, EPD, WFC, CB, CVX, IBM, MDLZ, GOOG, SNAP, SHM, VTI, ABC, BAC, CHD, EFX, XOM, PEAK, UNH, CLNY, IWM, SCHD, AMGN, CI, KO, LLY, FAST, NTRS, TXN, SQ, AGG, SUB, TIP, VIG, ADBE, CAT, ETN, BR, SCHF, VNQ,
- Sold Out: SUI, NVS, ISRG, FICO, SPY, ITW, VUG, VOO, AJG, RMD, VTV, MLM, VTRS, TMO, WRK, NEM, LSTR, IP, BSX, PYPL, HPE, SABR, CNFR, EOLS,
For the details of Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,454 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,596 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 204,850 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.56%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,431 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.32%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 101,666 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9%
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.535400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in BOK Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 134,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.
