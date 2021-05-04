Logo
Excalibur Management Corp Buys JetBlue Airways Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Clorox Co, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newton, MA, based Investment company Excalibur Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys JetBlue Airways Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, Clorox Co, Viatris Inc, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, First Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Excalibur Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Excalibur Management Corp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/excalibur+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 88,102 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,035 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,986 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 225,428 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,063 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $361.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 149.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Sold Out: First Bancorp Inc (FNLC)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

