Excalibur Management Corp Buys JetBlue Airways Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Clorox Co, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, PNW, IEF, NVDA, NOC, TJX, KMI, K, VTRS, EQR, MET, PSA, AVGO, RSP, SCOR,
- Added Positions: JBLU, WPC, VCSH, SHY, GLD, CMI, AMZN, VZ, SPSB, MRK, QCOM, PFE, LUV, D, GSK, BAC, FB, MGF, V, KO, ABBV, NEM, SO, MCK, MMM, C, BMY, T, DOW, IGSB, ORCL, VCIT, PEP, IBM, MO, NKE, AMGN, ARE, MA, EMR, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, CLX, MSFT, CSL, IVV, TIP, AAPL, JPM, CVS, MS, GS, PNC, UPS, INTC, XOM, DUK, CSCO, RDS.A, SPG, PG, RTX, NMY, NEA, SJM, CB, CVX, HD, FDX, BTI, ITW, ED, CPB, OTIS, LYFT, BUD, PM, CMCSA, NMT, DIS, COP, SBUX, GILD, TAP, MKC, HON, USB, TXN, DE, DOV, CARR, GOLD,
- Sold Out: VIA, WASH, FNLC, VIAC,
For the details of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/excalibur+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 88,102 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,035 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,986 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 225,428 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,063 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $361.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 149.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44.Sold Out: First Bancorp Inc (FNLC)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.8.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying