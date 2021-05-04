Logo
Brightcove Powers Studio Mojo's Independent Malayalam Over-The-Top (OTT) Service, 'Koode'

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that Studio+Mojo, one of Indias largest regional video entertainment networks, has selected Brightcove to power Koode, the first independent Malayalam OTT service. Koode helps the Malayali community around the world discover content from their homeland without geographical restrictions. Content can be related to music, food, travel or news and includes movies, short films, web series and podcasts. The service monetises its experience with both ad-funded and subscription payment models.



Recognising the need to deliver the premium video experience that most Indian viewers have come to expect, Studio Mojo partnered with Brightcove to quickly bring this service to market while delivering content securely and reliably at scale. The Brightcove+video+platform simplifies managing and delivering live and on-demand video across a wide range of devices for Indian audiences, providing Studio Mojo with a broader audience reach and improved engagement and maximising revenue opportunities.



We selected Brightcove to power Koode because it is the most comprehensive video streaming technology on the market, said Radhakrishnan Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Studio Mojo. Brightcoves robust video streaming platform allows us to target our content to specific geographic areas and provide an excellent viewer experience to our audience. We are thrilled to work with Brightcove because they provide us with the scalability, reliability and security needed, so we can focus on our core objective of showcasing and monetising Malayalam content.



2021 will be an evolutionary year for the video industry, and the demand for niche video content will only rise as viewers seek diverse content options, said Subhashish Gupta, Managing Director of Sales, India, Brightcove. Were proud to power Koode and enable Studio Mojo strategy to revolutionise regional video entertainment content in India. Brightcoves video expertise, combined with our dedicated focus on the viewer experience and global reach, perfectly position us to help Koode deliver a service that keeps audiences coming back for more.



About Studio Mojo



Studio Mojo is part of one of the countrys leading digital media networks, managing digital assets and YouTube channels for leading TV networks like Sony, India Today, Network 18, ABP, India TV etc. The team has over 20 years of experience in producing and curating content for some of the leading digital media networks, like Yahoo and MSN.



About Brightcove



When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.



Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the worlds most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005738/en/

