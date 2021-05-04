Logo
Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium's Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Ternium S.A. (

NYSE:TX, Financial) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2021, approved all resolutions on its agenda.

Among other resolutions adopted, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements and unconsolidated annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the proposed dividend of $0.21 per share issued and outstanding (or $2.10 per ADS). The dividend will be paid on May 11, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021.

The annual general meeting resolved to reduce the number of directors to eight and approved the re-election of eight current members of the board of directors Mr. Roberto Bonatti, Mr. Carlos Alberto Condorelli, Mr. Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf, Ms. Gioia Ghezzi, Mr. Adrian Lajous Vargas, Mr. Daniel Agustn Novegil, Mr. Gianfelice Mario Rocca and Mr. Paolo Rocca. All board members will hold office until the meeting that will be convened to decide on the 2021 accounts. The meeting also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Societ cooprative, Cabinet de rvision agr, as Ternium's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The board of directors subsequently re-appointed Mr. Paolo Rocca as its chairman, Mr. Daniel Agustn Novegil as vice-chairman and Mr. Mximo Vedoya as Ternium's chief executive officer. The board of directors also confirmed and re-appointed Mr. Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf and Mr. Adrin Lajous Vargas as members of Ternium's audit committee and appointed Ms. Gioia Ghezzi as new member of Ternium's audit committee, with Mr. Decalf to continue to chair the committee. All three members of the audit committee qualify as independent directors under the Company's articles of association.

For a summary of the resolutions adopted at the meetings, please see the report on Form 6-K submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

About Ternium
Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sebastin Mart, Ternium
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644065/Shareholders-Approve-All-Resolutions-on-the-Agenda-of-Terniums-Annual-General-Meeting

