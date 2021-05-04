Mosaic Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS, Financial) released its financial results for first quarter earnings of 2021. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation dated May 2021, https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education/default.aspx.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #: 678.825.8336 Conference ID: 1768117

Replay:

Dial In #: 404.537.3406 Conference ID: 1768117

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

