Mosaic Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (

NYSE:MOS, Financial) released its financial results for first quarter earnings of 2021. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation dated May 2021, https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education/default.aspx.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #:

678.825.8336

Conference ID:

1768117

Replay:
Dial In #:

404.537.3406

Conference ID:

1768117

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin[email protected]

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214

Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643875/Mosaic-Announces-2021-First-Quarter-Earnings-Release

