Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for 2021 First Quarter Business Update

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

MARSEILLE, France, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH ISIN: FR0010331421; IPHA) (Innate or the Company), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the first quarter of 2021.

Participating in the call will be Innate Pharmas Chief Executive Officer Mondher Mahjoubi, MD, Chief Medical Officer Joyson Karakunnel, MD, MSc, FACP, and Chief Financial Officer Frdric Lombard, MBA.

Details for the Virtual Event

The live webcast will be available at the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o65bcx4w

Participants may also join via telephone to ask questions by registering in advance of the event at http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1570429. Upon registration, participants will be provided with dial-in numbers, a direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID that they may use 10 minutes prior to the event start to access the call. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via e-mail the day prior to the event.

This information can also be found on the Investors section of the Innate Pharma website, www.innate-pharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 90 days following the event.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharmas broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of natural killer cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI		FR0010331421

Euronext: IPH IPHA

9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including believe, potential, expect and will and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, progression of and results from its ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its product candidates, the Companys commercialization efforts, the Companys continued ability to raise capital to fund its development and the overall impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global healthcare system as well as the Companys business, financial condition and results of operations. For an additional discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), which is available on the AMF website http://www.amf-france.org or on Innate Pharmas website, and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public, by the Company.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors

Innate Pharma

Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30

[email protected]



Media

Innate Pharma

Tracy Rossin (Global/US)

Tel.: +1 240 801 0076

[email protected]



ATCG Press

Marie Puvieux (France)

Tel.: +33 (0)9 81 87 46 72

innate-pharm[email protected]
