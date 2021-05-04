Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Global Payments Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: LMT, GPN, TFC, BBL, ADI, PKI, ITW, HWKN,

Investment company Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Global Payments Inc, Truist Financial Corp, BHP Group PLC, Analog Devices Inc, sells Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,393 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,568 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,821 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,375 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 29,895 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 10,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $212.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 18,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 61,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 57,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 20,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 24,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 960.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.71 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Griffon Corp. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $24.69.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 78.24%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 4,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 45.22%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 32,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 33.53%. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 12,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.