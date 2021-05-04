Seth Klarman on the Perils of Investing in a Bull Market

Investing during a bull market is a challenging task. Rising stock prices and improving investor sentiment may mean that potential threats to company performance seem distant. However, risks are omnipresent and can derail the financial prospects for any company at any time.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) has a long track record of successful investing during bull markets and bear markets. The Baupost co-founder's views on selling stocks after a bull run and his contentment in avoiding being fully invested may be useful to other investors in today's stock market environment.

The occurrence of extreme events

The 2020 stock market crash showed that extreme events can occur at any time and without warning. The S&P 500 had previously enjoyed a bull market that lasted for around 11 years. During that time, it quadrupled from its lowest point in 2009. However, it declined by a third within five weeks as a result of the pandemic.

Therefore, the current bull market could be brought to a swift end at any time by a wide range of potential threats. This view was neatly summarised by Klarman. As he once said, "People tend to underestimate the odds of extreme events that haven't occurred recently."

As a result, it is imperative for investors to hold stocks that have the financial means to survive a period of weaker operating conditions. In addition, demanding fair prices for stocks, rather than overpaying, could provide a degree of protection from a sudden market decline.

Selling stocks

Selling shares can be a perilous task during a bull market. It is impossible to know how long a bull run will last, or when the next bear market will take place.

In my view, assessing each portfolio holding on a case-by-case basis could be a logical approach. Selling stocks that have reached their intrinsic value, or that have become overvalued, may be a prudent long-term move. This may lead to missing out on further gains in the short run should the stock market's rise continue. However, it can also mean avoiding declining prices in the next market fall.

Klarman has always been comfortable selling stocks when they reach fair value in a bull market. As he once stated, "We always sell when a security's price begins to reflect full value, because we are never sure that our thesis will be precisely correct."

Avoiding full investment

Being fully invested in stocks is advantageous when the market is rising. However, the stock market's recent rise does not mean that the market cycle has become extinct. Indeed, there have been 27 bull markets and 26 bear markets since 1928. The future will see further bull and bear markets.

Therefore, holding assets other than stocks, such as cash and bonds, could be a sound approach. It may mean lower returns in the short run if the market continues to rise. However, it also provides an opportunity to buy stocks at potentially lower prices in the next bear market.

Klarman is very rarely fully invested in equities. This provides him with greater financial flexibility than many of his peers. As he once said, "Our approach has always been to find compelling bargains. We are never fully invested if there is nothing great to do."

