Why Bill Ackman's Investment Strategy Is Relevant Today

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has a long history as an activist investor. The hedge fund manager and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management has often sought to effect change in the companies in which he is a shareholder.

Doing likewise is unlikely to be feasible for most investors, since they will generally have relatively small positions in companies. However, Ackman's wider investment strategy is far more useful than may initially appear at first glance.

His focus on company fundamentals, rather than trying to predict the economic cycle, and desire to purchase companies at a discount to intrinsic value, could be extremely relevant in today's stock market environment.

Company fundamentals

Ackman does not seek to forecast how the economy will perform in the future. Instead, he focuses on analyzing company fundamentals in order to allocate capital to financially-sound businesses with wide economic moats.

In my opinion, using this approach in today's investing environment could be particularly worthwhile. It remains extremely unclear how factors such as tax changes, Covid-19 and international trade wars will play out in the coming months. As a result, it is arguably more difficult than ever to gauge how operating conditions will evolve for most companies. Investing only in those businesses with solid financial positions could be a prudent move. They may be in better positions to overcome potential threats to their performance than weaker peers.

As Ackman once said, "Because we cannot predict the economic cycles with precision, we look for businesses which are capitalized to withstand difficult economic times or even the normal ups and downs of any business."

Discounted prices

Ackman also has a long track record of seeking to purchase companies at discounts to their intrinsic values. This not only provides greater scope for long-term returns, but can mean lower risk from loss if the company's future performance disappoints versus expectations.

As Ackman once said, "If we can find a business and it trades at a deep discount to our estimate of fair value, we have found a potential investment for the portfolio."

In my view, achieving this aim has become less important for many investors in recent months. The stock market's rise has arguably made investors less cautious and more comfortable in paying high prices for stocks. However, 26 bear markets and countless corrections in the past 90 years suggest that overpaying for a stock could be a dangerous pursuit in the long run.

A solid financial position

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) also ensures he has a sound financial position before purchasing equities. This aids his long-term performance because he is very unlikely to become a forced seller. Since the U.S. stock market has always recovered from its declines to post annualized returns of around 10%, a strategy of buying and holding stocks can be successful. An investor who needs to sell stocks because of their own worsening financial position could fail to benefit from the stock market's long-term growth.

As Ackman once said, "The key way to have a stomach to withstand the volatility of the stock market is to be secure yourself. You've got to feel comfortable you've got enough money in the bank that you don't need what you've invested for many years."

I think this point is pertinent in today's investing environment. Rising stock prices and bullish sentiment can tempt individuals to invest too great a proportion of their wealth in equities. Keeping some cash in case of emergency, or for if stock prices become more attractive, could be a prudent strategy that is beneficial in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

