Relay Welcomes Global Cybersecurity Thought Leader, Expert, and Influencer Chuck Brooks to Cybeats Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (Relay or the Company) (CSE: RELA, RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) welcomes global cybersecurity expert, thought leader, and influencer Chuck Brooks1 to the Advisory Board. The Cybeats platform (Cybeats) addresses the global US $73 Billion Internet of Things security market2 (IoT) and provides unique protection for sectors that handle critical infrastructure.

Chuck Brooks is a globally celebrated thought leader and evangelist for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies. He was named by Thomson Reuters as a Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk,Compliance, and by IFSEC as the #2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer. He was named by The Potomac Officers Club and Executive Mosaic and GovCon as at One of The Top Five Executives to Watch in GovCon Cybersecurity.

Cybeats security platform is optimal for the new security environment where more and more devices and networks are being connected via the Internet of Things. The solutions are particularly invaluable for businesses and agencies with smart buildings, critical infrastructure, medical devices, as well as IoT device manufacturers, and integrators, said Chuck Brooks. The platform operates as a Security Operations Center (SOC) as a service, providing contextual threat information and an exceptional dashboard that is easy to use. The security platform is able to protect the connected devices that manage and control these critical systems. A key benefit of the Cybeats approach is the ability to quickly respond to an attack and limit the amount of device downtime.

Recently Forbes published two articles, written by Mr. Brooks, that explained the challenges of securing IoT devices and the size of the markets that Cybeats addresses:

Mr. Brooks will play an integral role in governing the ongoing development and deployment of Cybeats, an award-winning, Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity solution. Named as one of The Top 5 Tech Experts to Follow on LinkedIn and a top leader and influencer in the 2020 Whos Who in Cybersecurity by Onalytica, Mr. Brooks is a two-time Presidential appointee who was an original member of the Department of Homeland Security. He is a featured speaker at numerous conferences and events including the G20 meeting on energy cybersecurity.

"Chucks vision will guide us and contribute to our strategic focus addressing the industry's high priority gaps in the security of connected devices," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats product line.

Cybeats is the first to integrate cybersecurity capabilities into the core of devices, like medical devices, aerospace, automotive etc. during design, development, certification and piloting of new products and will continue to monitor and protect the devices after deployment. Chuck will strengthen Cybeats with his knowledge and expertise. We are excited to collaborate with Chuck and looking forward to develop the next generation of connected device cyber defence solutions, said Yoav Raiter, CEO Relay Medical Corp.

About Chuck Brooks

Chuck Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International, is a globally recognized thought leader and evangelist for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of The Top 5 Tech Experts to Follow on LinkedIn. Chuck was named as a 2020 top leader and influencer in Whos Who in Cybersecurity'' by Onalytica. He was named by Thomson Reuters as a Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance, and by IFSEC as the #2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer. He was named by The Potomac Officers Club and Executive Mosaic and GovCon as at One of The Top Five Executives to Watch in GovCon Cybersecurity. Chuck is a two-time Presidential appointee who was an original member of the Department of Homeland Security. Chuck has been a featured speaker at numerous conferences and events including presenting before the G20 country meeting on energy cybersecurity.

Mr. Brooks is on the Faculty of Georgetown University where he teaches in the Graduate Applied Intelligence and Cybersecurity Programs. He is also a cybersecurity expert for The Network at The Washington Post, visiting editor at Homeland Security Today, and a contributor to Forbes. He has also been a featured speaker and author on technology and cybersecurity for IBM, AT&T, Microsoft, General Dynamics, Xerox, Checkpoint, Cylance, Malwarebytes, and several other organizations.

Chuck Brooks LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuckbrooks/

Twitter: @ChuckDBrooks

About Cybeats

Cybeats is an integrated security platform designed to secure and protect high-valued connected devices. Cybeats unique approach eliminates device downtime due to cyber-attacks and allows device manufacturers to develop and maintain secure and protected devices in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Cybeats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Relay Medical Corp.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

For Media Inquires: Destine Lee, [email protected], 647-872-9982

Contact:
W. Clark Kent
President
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 3
TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 3
[email protected]

Bernhard Langer
EU Investor Relations
Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314
Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Companys control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Companys filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuckbrooks/
2 IoT Security Market to Garner $73.92 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 31.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

