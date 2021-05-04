Change of Company Name

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited, announces that, further to its Results of Annual General Meeting announcement released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands has issued a replacement certificate of incorporation on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the name of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HUTCHMED) so the new name of the Company is now effective from April 29, 2021.



Trading in the shares of HUTCHMED will commence under the new name HUTCHMED (China) Limited with effect from 8:00 am UK time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The stock market ticker symbol, depositary interests ISIN and American depositary shares ISIN and CUSIP of the Company remain unchanged.

As disclosed in the 2020 final results announcement, the website of the Company has already changed to www.hutch-med.com with effect from March 4, 2021. The information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 is available at this website.

This name change is a consolidation of the two corporate identities that we have used since our inception, under a single and ubiquitous corporate identity that captures the history and brand equity we have built over the past twenty years. For more information, please visit www.hutch-med.com/chi-med-becomes-hutchmed.

Shareholders should note that their shareholding will not be affected by the change of name of the Company and the existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

The change of name was approved at the annual general meeting held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

