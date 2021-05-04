Logo
Concentric AB partners with a global leader in driveline technology to develop a new electric oil pump for advanced start/stop capability

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SKNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 4, 2021

SKNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has partnered with a global Tier 1 manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles to develop a new fully electric oil pump for use within their "start/stop" technology. Production will start in 2022 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth MSEK 45 over the next five years.

Advanced "start/stop" technology will be offered as an option across their entire range of transmissions and will enable a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 6% in urban applications. This new electric oil pump also uses Concentric AB's wet rotor design concept that eliminates the possibility of a dynamic seal failure. The design enables proper thermal management for the pump unit throughout its entire operation ensuring longer high performance duty cycles.

The low noise e-pump is ultra-compact due to its high power density and liquid cooled electronics making packaging easier. The brushless DC motor with integrated drive electronics is able to supply a high torque already from stand still. The technologies combined in the pump allows for a service life of >40.000 hours.

The drive electronics allow the power consumption to be adjusted based on system demands, reducing parasitic losses and ensuring high performance efficiency at all times. The control and diagnostic communication with the main system is done through a CAN connection.

David Woolley, CEO and President of Concentric AB commented, "This collaboration with a global Tier 1 manufacturer strengthens Concentric's position within the commercial vehicle transmission market with a product which enables OEM's to reduce their CO2 emissions."

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-partners-with-a-global-leader-in-driveline-technology-to-develop-a-new-electric-oil-pu,c3339358

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-partners-with-a-global-leader-in-driveline-technology-to-develop-a-new-electric-oil-pump-for-advanced-startstop-capability-301282788.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

