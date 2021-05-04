Logo
JazzCash Launches New App for Business Owners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Pakistan's pioneering digital financial services provider, JazzCash, has successfully launched a Business App for its expanding merchant base.

The JazzCash Business App aims to make digital payments more efficient and seamless for business owners, company managers and home businesses, enabling them to kickstart the digital payment acceptance process without having to go to a bank.

Whereas previously merchants were able to use the JazzCash Customer App for accepting QR transactions, sending or receiving money and paying bills, the new Business App includes advanced business-related tools.

These include the ability to generate a QR code for specific amounts in real time and to send customisable digital invoices to customers, as well as to monitor sales and transactions and to conduct salary disbursements and supplier payments with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Erwan Gelebart, CEO of JazzCash, said: "JazzCash aims to cultivate a cashless economy and is committed to introducing innovative products and services that offer faster, more transparent and secure payment solutions. We identified a need for a one-stop digital solution in the SME sector, which still lacks the tools and resources to adopt digital transformation, and created this business app to manage their financial requirements. By taking advantage of secure, real-time payments, these businesses will witness higher efficiencies and benefit from a thriving digital ecosystem."

JazzCash has a rapidly-growing merchant base of over 100,000 registered merchants. It is committed to innovating customer-focused products and services that promote the development of Pakistan's digital economy.

Business owners can self-onboard to the new Business App by registering themselves via a few simple steps online.

For more information, visit https://www.jazzcash.com.pk/jazzcash-business-app/

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About JazzCash

VEON-owned JazzCash is Pakistan's leading fintech with over 13 million monthly active customers, 80,000 retail outlets and over 100,000 registered merchants nationwide. JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of branchless banking services for customers, including travel, ticketing, entertainment, money transfer, bill payments, debit card, insurance, savings and payments for a wide variety of services. For more information, visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the benefits of the JazzCash Business App. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
+31-20-79-77-200

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazzcash-launches-new-app-for-business-owners-301282381.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

