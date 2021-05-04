Logo
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revised AGM Arrangements and Notice of Q1 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE: VLU) (the "Company" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces revised arrangements for its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") and provides notice of its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

New AGM Arrangements

The Meeting will be held on May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time) as previously announced. However, in the interest of public safety, and in response to the Province of Alberta's restrictions on group gatherings relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will now be held as a virtual event, and shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend in person. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy, as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"), which is available on the Company's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

Shareholders may participate in the formal proceedings of the Meeting and a management presentation thereafter, by way of the webcast and conference call details below. The management team will host a live question and answer session with interested dial-in participants at the end of the event.

Event title: Valeura Energy 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438362&tp_key=e24b5dd660
Calgary dial-in: 587-880-2171
Toronto local: 416-764-8688
North America toll free: 1-888-390-0546
UK toll free: 08006522435

Registered Shareholders and Duly Appointed Proxyholders

While advance voting by proxy is strongly preferred, special provisions have been put in place for registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who follow the required procedures to participate in the Meeting and vote at the Meeting. For clarity, these provisions will only be made available for registered shareholders, being those who do not hold their shares through a broker and are in possession of physical share certificates, and duly appointed proxyholders. To be entitled to live participation and voting at the Meeting, such shareholders or proxyholders must contact the Company to pre-register by Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at [email protected] and will be required to provide positive proof of their identity and proof of their registered shareholding or appointment as proxyholder in advance before being granted participant-level access to the virtual Meeting.

Q1 2021 Results

Also on May 13, 2021, the Company intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results, prior to market open.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
[email protected], [email protected]

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
[email protected]

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy
[email protected]

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644278/Valeura-Energy-Inc-Announces-Revised-AGM-Arrangements-and-Notice-of-Q1-Results

