Empower Clinics Hits Critical Milestone for KAI Laboratory Expansion, Celebrates Continued Patient Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT: CSE) (8EC: Frankfurt) (EPWCF: OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce that as of today, the expansion to triple the size of Kai Laboratory officially hit its halfway mark.

KAI Medical Laboratory ("KAI LAB"), a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and the travel industry. KAI LAB experienced significant growth in its first quarter under Empower (October 2020 - December 2020), with Q4 COVID-19 test units exceeding 6,000, far surpassing the 1,300 total units prior to acquisition.

"Kai Medical is becoming a national brand with the potential to perform and enhance a variety of testing protocols in addition to COVID-19," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "When our lab transformation is complete, the sky is truly the limit in terms of what Yoshi Tyler and her team will accomplish for the patients we treat and the markets we serve."

Expansion work is continuing through May 2021 to enable KAI LAB to hire additional staff across a wide array of roles, all to improve operational efficiency and meet anticipated demand over the coming weeks. The planned expansion is moving ahead on time and on budget, with all requisite contracts signed and architectural plans underway. A leading interior design team is hard at work maximizing the new space to support the lab & science, logistics, admin and customer support divisions as they continue to process the intake of many thousands of specimens per month.

Empower is also pleased to report its continued patient growth, with total patient counts increased by 252% in April 2021 versus the same period in 2020. Total patient counts are now up to 5,567 in April 2021 compared to 2,212 in April 2020. These numbers build on the success of Empower's year over year growth of 460% announced last month.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the acquisition of Kai Medical Laboratory; the transaction terms; the expected number of clinics and patients following the closing; the future potential success of Kai Medical Laboratory, Sun Valley's franchise model; launch of new healthcare centers and the occurrence thereof; that the Company can bring healthcare to millions of Canadians; that new healthcare services can be added and that the Company will be positioned to be a market- leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2020 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that Kai Medical Laboratory will successfully win any US Government RFP; that the MedX Health pilot program will be successful; that Empower will place the MedX Health teledermatology product in health centers in North America; that the Company's products may not work as expected; that the Company may not be able to expand COVID-19 testing; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for Canadian clinics or Kai Medical Laboratory expansion inn 2Q 2021; that general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

