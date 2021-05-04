Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NAS:WBA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $54.3 per share and the market cap of $46.9 billion, Walgreens Boots Alliance stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Walgreens Boots Alliance is shown in the chart below.

Because Walgreens Boots Alliance is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 13.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.04% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Walgreens Boots Alliance at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Walgreens Boots Alliance is poor. This is the debt and cash of Walgreens Boots Alliance over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $138.5 billion and loss of $0.69 a share. Its operating margin is 0.32%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, the profitability of Walgreens Boots Alliance is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Walgreens Boots Alliance over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Walgreens Boots Alliance's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 72% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Walgreens Boots Alliance's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -17.4%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROIC is 0.59 while its WACC came in at 3.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Walgreens Boots Alliance is shown below:

In summary, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NAS:WBA, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. To learn more about Walgreens Boots Alliance stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

