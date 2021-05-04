BlueLinx Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $53.28 per share and the market cap of $504.5 million, BlueLinx Holdings stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for BlueLinx Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because BlueLinx Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 18.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.11% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. BlueLinx Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of BlueLinx Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of BlueLinx Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of BlueLinx Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. BlueLinx Holdings has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.1 billion and earnings of $8.39 a share. Its operating margin is 4.12%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of BlueLinx Holdings is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of BlueLinx Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. BlueLinx Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88% of the companies in Construction industry. BlueLinx Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 61.4%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Construction industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, BlueLinx Holdings's return on invested capital is 12.75, and its cost of capital is 9.37.

Overall, the stock of BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 96% of the companies in Construction industry. To learn more about BlueLinx Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.