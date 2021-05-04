Omeros Corporation Announces Approval of ICD-10 Codes for HSCT-TMA Diagnosis and for Narsoplimab Administration





Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved an International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) diagnosis code, M31.11 hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). The absence of a specific HSCT-TMA diagnosis code has led to underreporting of diagnoses and inaccurate coding, which has complicated reporting of the incidence and outcomes of the disease. This new ICD-10 code, which will be effective October 1, 2021, will for the first time allow clinicians, payers and others to accurately track the incidence of HSCT-TMA. Additional instructions about how to report the code will be available from the CDC later this year.









Separately, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved two ICD-10-PCS codes for the administration of narsoplimab: XW03357 Introduction of Narsoplimab Monoclonal Antibody into Peripheral Vein, and XW04357 Introduction of Narsoplimab Monoclonal Antibody into Central Vein, Percutaneous Approach, New Technology Group 7. ICD-10-PCS codes are used by billers to identify procedures and services performed during an inpatient stay. These new procedure codes will also be effective October 1, 2021. The new codes will be essential to facilitating billing and reimbursement and for tracking utilization, if narsoplimab is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additional instructions about how to report the code will be available from CMS later this year, and providers should consult their payers for guidance on use of the codes.









About Narsoplimab









Narsoplimab, also known as OMS721, is an investigational human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), a novel pro-inflammatory protein target and the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the antibody-dependent classical complement activation pathway, which is a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. Omeros controls the worldwide rights to MASP-2 and all therapeutics targeting MASP-2.









A biologics license application (BLA) is under priority review by the U.S. FDA for use of narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), and the drug is in Phase 3 clinical programs for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The FDA has granted narsoplimab breakthrough therapy designations for HSCT-TMA and for IgA nephropathy; orphan drug status for the prevention (inhibition) of complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathies, for the treatment of HSCT-TMA and for the treatment of IgA nephropathy; and fast track designation for the treatment of patients with aHUS. The European Medicines Agency has granted orphan drug designation to narsoplimab for treatment in HSCT and for treatment of primary IgA nephropathy.









About Omeros Corporation









Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement systems alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the companys PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as anticipate, believe, can, could, estimate, expect, goal, intend, likely, look forward to, may, on track, plan, potential, predict, project, prospects, scheduled, should, slated, targeting, will, would and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory submissions or regulatory actions, the timing and results of ongoing or anticipated clinical trials, and the therapeutic application of Omeros investigational product, are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Omeros actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with product commercialization and commercial operations, unproven preclinical and clinical development activities, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, regulatory oversight, changes in reimbursement and payment policies by government and commercial payers or the application of such policies, intellectual property claims, competitive developments, litigation, and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading Risk Factors in the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2021, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005538/en/