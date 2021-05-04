The Timken Co (TKR) President and CEO Richard G Kyle Sold $3 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard G Kyle (insider trades) sold 35,546 shares of TKR on 04/30/2021 at an average price of $84.27 a share. The total sale was $3 million.
