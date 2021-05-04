Walgreens Launches Nationwide Contactless Same Day Delivery in Under Two Hours for More Than 24,000 Products





Walgreens is now offering customers even more convenient, safe and easy shopping solutions through the launch of Same Day Delivery in under two hours for retail products. Customers nationwide are now able to order more than 24,000 items directly from Walgreens for Same Day Delivery.





Customers can take advantage of this new way to shop quickly and conveniently when shopping online at Walgreens.com or using the Walgreens app, with no minimum order required. Upon checkout, shoppers can select Same Day Delivery and receive items for contactless delivery to their door in under two hours. The new functionality allows customers who are also myWalgreens members to earn and use Walgreens Cash rewards, as well as redeem digital promotions and savings offerings. Eligible products, delivery hours, and fees vary by location.









As the country gets ready to emerge from the pandemic, Walgreens continues its focus on enhancing our customer experience through integrated and simplified shopping solutions, said Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce, Walgreens. Since the launch of myWalgreens in November 2020, we are constantly innovating to provide convenient delivery options to our customers that make their lives easier. We are confident that customers will enjoy our new Same Day Delivery functionality for those last minute needs.









Walgreens Same Day Delivery in under two hours builds on the companys suite of convenient shopping solutions for customers. In November of 2020, Walgreens launched Pickup in as little as 30 minutes in-store, curbside and via drive-thru and has since built on this to offer combined Pickup for retail products and prescriptionshelping customers save even more time with their health and well-being needs. The company has also launched on-demand delivery through third-party partnerships with Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart to bring customers convenience on their own terms.









