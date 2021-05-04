Bloom Energy Recognized for its Pandemic Response in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bloom Energy Recognized for its Pandemic Response in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



The winners of Fast Companys 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005503/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)



Bloom Energy has been recognized in Fast Companys Pandemic Response category for developing ventilators 2.0 -- a reliable, user-friendly ventilator solution that provides ventilation support to four people simultaneously in emergency situations. The device delivers the same percentage of oxygen to all four patients and enables pressure to be adjusted individually among patients to ensure customized support and monitoring of each patients ventilation parameters.



Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentionswith Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.



As a mission-driven company, our employees have an incredibly noble common trait: when they see a problem, they roll up their sleeves and find a solution, said Venkat Venkataraman, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Bloom Energy. Our ethos as an organization has always been to step up and find concrete ways to improve the world we live in. Im immensely proud of the dedication from our enterprising employees, our engineers, as well as our academic collaborators at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Our employees have tirelessly toiled to find innovative solutions and have continuously demonstrated their community spirit all while running our essential business safely and without interruption.



Showcasing some of the worlds most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Companys Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the worlds largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the worlds cleanest milk.



There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, its important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems, says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.



During the pandemic, in addition to the new ventilator solution invented by Bloom Energy, the company also:





  • Refurbished and returned to service more than 1,300 out-of-service ventilators across the country





  • Rapidly deployed and powered both existing health care facilities and hospitals as well as makeshift, pop-up locations for treating COVID afflicted patients, avoiding combustion-based power generation sources, such as diesel generators, that severely affect local air quality a particular concern for COVID-19 patients with respiratory symptoms





  • Deployed a new PCR testing unit in partnership with T3 Shield to bring Bay Area businesses and schools simple, rapid and inexpensive COVID-19 testing





  • Raised $199,000 with Bay Area organizations to benefit the Valley Medical Center Foundation for the purchase of a new mobile vaccination unit





  • Created an oxygenator splitting kit to help developing countries with limited oxygenator equipment supply treat more patients





About the World Changing Ideas Awards



World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Companys major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.



About Bloom Energy



Bloom Energys mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energys product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom Energys customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005503/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)