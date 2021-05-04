Karuna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:









Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference





Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021





Time: 9:30 a.m. ET









RBC Capital Markets 2021 Global Healthcare Conference





Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021





Time: 4:50 p.m. ET









A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karunas website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 90 days on Karunas website following the conference.









About Karuna Therapeutics





Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. At Karuna, we understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing our extensive knowledge of neuroscience, we are harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples lives. For more information, please visit www.karunatx.com.





