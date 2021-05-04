Logo
WEX's Health Division to Present WEX SPARK 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, will present WEX+SPARK+2021, its Health divisions 14th annual go-to industry event, virtually on May 11, 12 and 13. The WEX benefits platform delivered through the divisions network of partners of large to mid-sized health plans, banks, payroll providers, private exchanges, benefits consultants and leading third-party administrators helps more than 33 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses across the United States and Canada.



SPARK content will be delivered in a two- to three-hour block each day, making it easy and efficient to attend this premier event. Additionally, there is no registration fee to attend. SPARK 2021 highlights will include:



Tuesday, May 11: HR Panels and Inspiring Fireside Chat with Adam Grant



Respected HR executives will share insights on the latest trends in benefits and how to lead through continuous change. Adam Grant, host of WorkLife, a chart-topping TED original podcast, will join Melanie Tinto, chief human resources officer at WEX, to discuss how to find motivation and meaning while working with distributed teams facing unforeseen challenges. Attendees will receive an activity code for two (2) free SHRM credits.



Wednesday, May 12: Everything WEX & Benefits Industry + Product Keynote



Whitney Johnson, one of the 50 leading business thinkers in the world as named by Thinkers50, will moderate panels with the Health divisions Robert Deshaies, president, Jeff Bakke, chief strategy officer, and Chris Byrd, executive vice president, operations, as well as WEX partners. Matt Dallahan and Lisa Goldkamp, senior vice presidents from the Health division, will provide the latest innovations and capabilities added to the WEX benefits platform. Diana Nyad, who swam from Cuba to Florida and is no stranger to resilience, will share her powerful message on that very topic. Additionally, winners of WEXs annual Partner Awards as well as Circle of Excellence members will be announced.



Thursday, May 13: Resource Rally, Roundtable Discussions and On-Demand Sessions - Something for Everyone



The Resource Rally will provide the WEX ecosystem of partners with deliverables to help fuel their growth. The Roundtable Discussions and On-Demand Sessions will address the top challenges and opportunities the ecosystem is facing.



Additional details and registration information is available at www.wexspark.com. SPARK 2021 is sponsored by strategic and business partners of WEX, including Coherent Solutions, Mastercard, UMB Healthcare Services, VISA and FIS Global. Highlights and news announcements from SPARK 2021 will be shared in real time via Twitter #WEXSPARK2021.



About WEX



Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 16 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps more than 33 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

